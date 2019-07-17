Rishi Kapoor opens up on his battle with cancer and upcoming release Jhootha Kahin Ka

Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for over nine months now. The actor, who was reportedly scheduled to return to India by the end of August this year, has opened up about getting well and the plan of action after his return.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Rishi said that the nine months of his treatment have been taxing. He added that this is his second round of treatment. "I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. It’s been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going."

Rishi said that he will plan to return about six weeks after his final treatment, but dismissed reports of being back for his birthday on 4 September.

Although Rishi did not shed light on the nature of his cancer, he shared that people assumed that his hair had turned white overnight due to his treatment, when in fact, he had dyed it for a film he was shooting at the time in Delhi.

Reacting to reports that he is upset with the makers of Jhootha Kahin Ka for deciding to abruptly release the film on 19 July, Rishi said: "In the last 10 months, I have not spoken to anyone from the media, though they have always supported me. I agree with Kangana Ranaut that some people write anything and as a result, serious journalists get drawn into the controversy. When did I say I was upset? I have not been in the country for months. This is not done; it tarnishes the credibility of other journalists who write and report well. Though I do not entirely agree with what Kangana said, on this, point anyone can get upset."

Rishi assured that he will take a break of 15 days after his return to get back into the groove, but will dive into work as soon as that period is over. Without revealing many details about any of his future projects, Rishi said that he has two new films in his kitty.

