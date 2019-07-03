Jhootha Kahin Ka trailer: Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Singh get tangled in a web of lies in Smeep Kang's comedy

Rishi Kapoor's upcoming comedy entertainer Jhootha Kahin Ka, is a classic tale of mistaken identities and the resulting confusion. Smeep Kang, known for his Punjabi comedies Chak De Phatte (2008), Carry On Jatta (2012) and Lucky Di Unlucky Story (2013), has helmed the project. The film also stars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. It is slated to release on 19 July.

Karan (Sunny) and Varun (Omkar) are two friends who live in Mauritius and are reluctant to come back to India. Varun falls in love with a girl in Mauritius, who refuses to leave her house and her ailing father behind. In order to convince the girl for marriage, Varun lies to her saying that his father is dead and thus, he would never have to return to India. The father (Rishi), meanwhile, flies down to Mauritius to meet his son. Varun's lie kickstarts a chain of unforeseen events, and Varun is forced to lead a life of dual identity.

Check out the trailer here

Rishi will return to India after the completion of his treatment in August. "Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100 percent fit by the time I am back," Rishi had told Mumbai Mirror.

Jhootha Kahin Ka, produced by Anuj Sharma, will mark a reunion for Omkar and Sunny, who had previously shared the screen space in Luv Ranjan’s 2015 film Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 as best friends. Apart from Jhootha Kahin Ka, Sunny will also be seen in Luv Films' upcoming flick Jai Mummy Di.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 14:23:19 IST