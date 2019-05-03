Rishi Kapoor says recovery from cancer has taught him patience: 'Grateful for the gift of life'

Rishi Kapoor, who had announced his hiatus last year, has now spoken about his battle with cancer.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, he said, "My eighth month of treatment started on 1 May in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."

He said that he has to undergo a bone marrow transplant before he finally returns home, which he says will take about two months. Rishi said that his family's support and prayers from his fans have helped in getting better. He explained that for someone as impatient as him, the illness has taught him patience as recovery is a slow procedure. He added that he was "grateful for the gift of life."

Previously, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor had told Press Trust of India that Rishi is on the road to recovery and is "almost cancer-free".

Rishi has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even skipped the funeral of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor in October.

The actor, who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 12:38:56 IST

