You are here:

Rishi Kapoor says recovery from cancer has taught him patience: 'Grateful for the gift of life'

FP Staff

May 03, 2019 12:38:56 IST

Rishi Kapoor, who had announced his hiatus last year, has now spoken about his battle with cancer.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, he said, "My eighth month of treatment started on 1 May in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."

Rishi Kapoor says recovery from cancer has taught him patience: Grateful for the gift of life

Rishi Kapoor. File Photo

He said that he has to undergo a bone marrow transplant before he finally returns home, which he says will take about two months. Rishi said that his family's support and prayers from his fans have helped in getting better. He explained that for someone as impatient as him, the illness has taught him patience as recovery is a slow procedure. He added that he was "grateful for the gift of life."

Previously, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor had told Press Trust of India that Rishi  is on the road to recovery and is "almost cancer-free".

Rishi has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even skipped the funeral of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor in October.

The actor, who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 12:38:56 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Cancer , Krishna Raj Kapoor , QnA , Randhir Kapoor , Remission , Rishi Kapoor

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir says Mulk actor is 'almost cancer free', will return home soon

Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir says Mulk actor is 'almost cancer free', will return home soon

Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank's box office failure: My bad luck that last couple of films did not work out

Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank's box office failure: My bad luck that last couple of films did not work out

Ishita Dutta on Ajay Devgn, Tanushree row over Alok Nath: 'If not her, who will speak about it?'

Ishita Dutta on Ajay Devgn, Tanushree row over Alok Nath: 'If not her, who will speak about it?'