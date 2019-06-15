Rishi Kapoor to return to India in August after undergoing cancer treatment in New York

Rishi Kapoor will be returning to India after the conclusion of his medical treatment in the US. According to Mumbai Mirror, he will be home in time to celebrate his 67th birthday on 4 September.

"Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100 percent fit by the time I am back," Rishi told Mirror.

On 30 April, his brother Randhir had confirmed that Rishi was on the road to recovery and was "almost cancer free". In May, Rishi had said he will have to undergo a bone marrow transplant, before he finally left the US, which would take around two months.

The Mulk actor had also opened up about how the illness had impacted him. He explained that for someone as impatient as him, he had learned to be patient as recovery is a slow procedure. He added that he was "grateful for the gift of life".

Rishi has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even skipped the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor in October. The actor, who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 10:46:06 IST