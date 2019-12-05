You are here:

Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla to reunite onscreen for Sharmaji Namkeen, directed by Hitesh Bhatia

FP Staff

Dec 05, 2019 18:42:13 IST

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla will reunite onscreen for an upcoming film titled Sharmaji Namkeen. This project marks his return to films after his cancer diagnosis, following which he sought treatment in the US. Sharmaji Namkeen will also see the two actors share screen space again after Bol Radha Bol (1992), Daraar (1996), Eena Meena Deeka (1994) and Saajan Ka Ghar (1994), among others. 

Sharmaji Namkeen is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment alongside Honey Trehan's MacGuffin Pictures. The makers are yet to reveal the film's plot details.

Here is the film's announcement

According to Mumbai Mirror, the film will be shot in Mumbai and then the cast and crew will jet off to Delhi for a month long schedule.

Prior to his diagnosis, Kapoor had starred in the courtroom drama Mulk, Netflix film Rajma Chawal and the comedy entertainer, Jhootha Kahin Ka. He will also be seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. The horror thriller is inspired by Spanish thriller El Cuerpo and is slated to release on 13 December. 

Meanwhile, Chawla's last outing was Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Chawla also shared her excitement on being a part of Sharmaji Namkeen, writing that she cannot wait to join the unit, shoot in Delhi and have a scrabble contest with Kapoor.

Here is her post


View this post on Instagram

‪Waiting to join the unit , shoot in delhi , and scrabble championships with Chintuji ..!!!....

A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 18:42:13 IST

