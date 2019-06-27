Jhootha Kahin Ka: Ahead of his return to India, poster of Rishi Kapoor's upcoming film released

Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer in New York since September 2018, is currently recovering there. Ahead of the his return to India, the poster of his upcoming family entertainer, Jhootha Kahin Ka, was released today on 27 June.

Directed by Smpee Kang, the film also stars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. It is slated to release on 19 July.

Check out the first poster of Jhootha Kahin Ka

Rishi Kapoor returns to cinema halls on 19 July 2019... First look poster of #JhoothaKahinKa... Costars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi... Directed by Smeep Kang... 19 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/zs4CTwZY6A — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

The film revolves around two boys who feel reluctant to come home from Mauritius, where they had gone for studies. Rishi will reportedly essay the role of Omkar's father.

While talking about why Rishi was selected to play the part of the patriarch, the director said to Mirror, “We needed someone who looks threatening without compromising on the comic element and Rishi ji fit the bill perfectly.”

It was reported that Rishi will return to India after the completion of his treatment in August. "Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100 percent fit by the time I am back," Rishi had told Mumbai Mirror.

Jhootha Kahin Ka, which will be produced by Anuj Sharma, will mark a reunion for Omkar and Sunny, who had previously shared the screen space together in Luv Ranjan’s 2015 film Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 as best friends.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 14:11:27 IST