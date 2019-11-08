The Body: Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala's horror thriller to release on 13 December

Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika, and Sobhita Dhulipala-starrer The Body, which is helmed by Jeethu Joseph, will hit screens on 13 December. The film will be backed by Sunir Kheterpal, and will be a Viacom18 Studios production.

As per a report in Times of India, the film is a horror thriller, inspired by Spanish thriller El Cuerpo.

The report adds Hashmi will play a widower in the film, whose wife suddenly disappears mysteriously. Rishi is set to play a policeman in the film.

With the announcement of the release date, we now know the film will now clash in theatres with Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 2.

Sobhita and Emraan will make a reunion with The Body after Netflix's espionage thriller Bard of Blood, that also starred Viineet Singh, Kirti Kulhari, Sohum Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajit Kapoor. Both Emraan and Sobhita played Indian intelligence agents in the show, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, and based on a book of the same name, written by Bilal Siddiqi.

Joseph, who helmed the Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam, starring Mohanlal, will make his Bollywood debut with this film.

Kapoor, who had been ailing for quite some time with cancer, will return on the silver screen with this project. He had been in the US, recuperating for almost a year, accompanied by his wife, yesteryear actress Neetu Kapoor. He is also scheduled to complete a film produced by casting director Honey Trehan's McGruffin Entertainment, and directed by Hitesh Bhatia, in which he will reunite with Juhi Chawla 11 years after Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut Luck By Chance.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 15:48:57 IST