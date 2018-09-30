You are here:

Rishi Kapoor announces 'short leave of absence from work' on Twitter, will head to US for medical treatment

FP Staff

Sep,30 2018 17:42:47 IST

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to announce that he is heading to the US to seek medical treatment and asked his fans not to "unnecessarily speculate". Though he did not specify the nature of his ailment, he wrote that the intervention was due to the "wear and tear" from working in Bollywood for more than four decades.

Rishi Kapoor. File Photo

The veteran actor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama Mulk alongside Taapsee Pannu. He will also be reuniting with his long-time collaborator Juhi Chawla for debutante Hitesh Bhatia's upcoming family comedy set in Delhi.

Besides that, Kapoor will soon make his Netflix debut with Leena Yadav's directorial Rajma Chawal, which has been described as a light-hearted comedy about the importance of family in the age of social media. The film will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival and will be be available on the streaming giant from 30 October.

