You are here:

Rishi Kapoor admitted to Mumbai hospital, brother Randhir says actor has 'breathing problems, but is stable now'

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is not keeping well and has been admitted to a city hospital here, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said.

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problems, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir told Press Trust of India.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, hasn't posted anything on his Twitter account since 2 April.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

AZURE Entertainment and Warner Bros India are jointly producing the project along with Deepika's Ka Productions. While other details of cast and crew are kept under wraps, Deepika had announced that the film is slated to release in 2021.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 08:20:53 IST