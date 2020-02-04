You are here:

Rishi Kapoor discharged from Delhi hospital, says he was 'treated for a patch' which could've led to 'pneumonia'

Press Trust of India

Feb 04, 2020 11:15:15 IST

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday said he was back home after being discharged from a Delhi hospital for pneumonia.

Rishi Kapoor. Image from Twitter

There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who was in the capital to attend a family function, was admitted to a hospital.

In a series of tweets, Kapoor said he had caught an infection due to "pollution" while shooting in the city. He also thanked his well-wishers for their concern.

Here are his tweets

Kapoor said he decided to issue a clarification as "people seem to have assumed a lot different".

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Last week amid reports of hospitalisation, the actor told Press Trust of India he was being treated for an "infection".

Kapoor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 11:15:15 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Rishi Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor hospitalised

