All set to impress the audience with her upcoming spy thriller drama Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna has truly grabbed the headlines nowadays. However, not all of it is for a good reason. Recently, the actress found herself on the receiving end of an intense backlash, after she revealed she hasn’t watched Kantara yet. Not just this, but Rashmika was also brutally trolled a few weeks ago when she was speaking about the success of her debut movie Kirik Party and didn’t mention its production house name, her lead co-star in the film Rakshit Shetty or Rishab Shetty—who helmed the movie. Since then, Rashmika was at the receiving end of a barrage of abuses from Rishab’s fans, who called her ‘ungrateful’. While fans believed that she was being disrespectful towards Rishab, the Kantara star didn’t seem to call off his army but instead fuelled the fire further. In his latest interview, Rishabh was seen taking a subtle dig at Rashmika.

Despite attempting to address the trolling that Rashmika is facing, Rishab in his conversation with Mashable India has said that there is a long list of actors whom they have brought into the industry and asked not to talk about the same. Mashable India quoted Rishab as saying, “You don’t mind. Bahut saare artists ko hum log leke aaye, aur humko bahut saare directors aur producers ne opportunity diya hai, toh waisa hi list mein rahenge. Aage kuch nahi bolte (One doesn’t mind. We’ve launched many artists, many directors and producers have given us opportunities, there’s a long list of such people. Let’s say no more).”

It must be noted that recently Rishab celebrated six years of his movie Kirik Party by sharing a series of pictures from the set of his film on his Instagram account. The actor shared the post with a Kannada caption that roughly translated as, “Even after six years of Kirik Party, your noise, commotion, and whistles that brought life to the party are still echoing in our ears. Makes you look back. Thanks to everyone who was a part of this celebration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)



Interestingly, the Kannada star tagged the cast of the film, including the lead actor Rakshit, but decided to leave Rashmika out. Now for the unversed, Kirik Party was released in December 2016, and back in July 2017, Rashmika was engaged to Rakshit. However, the two broke off their engagement mutually in September 2018, citing compatibility issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. Next, the actress will be seen in both Bollywood and South movies. Rashmi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mission Majnu, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun.

