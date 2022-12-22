When we talk about Pan-India artists we definitely have to add Rashmika Mandana’s name to it. An artist who performs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films has a well deserving spot on this list. Rashimika in short spam of time acquired national success through her mind-blowing performances. She has given us super hit movies like Pushpa, Goodbye, Sita Ramam and many more.

This year has come across as one of the biggest shifts in Rashmika Mandanna’s career, with ‘Pushpa :The Rise‘ becoming one of the biggest hits countries have seen post-pandemic. From signing big banner brands, to announcing big budget films, Rashmika was rightly the ‘Buzzmaker of the Year’.

Her two songs Srivalli, Saami Saami became a rage amongst the audience and trended all year on social media and otherwise. It was as if her second name became Srivalli, as paparazzi started called her so and fans started recognising her by that.

Her song Saami Saami become the one of most heard, searched, and performed the song on the internet. The sensation that came along became too big to handle and the world danced to the beats of Rashmika Mandanna all year.

This year made her the national crush of India, with everything that she did going viral. Her second film of the year, Goodbye along with the Mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan was a total score and a boost for her career graph. People loved and applauded her performance next to the megastar in the heartwarming story of Goodbye. Rashmika became huge, a social media phenomenon. Moreover, all of this brought her fame, projects, and several big brands from all across to sign.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in the much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2‘, where she will be reuniting with Allu Arjun. She will also be seen in Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

