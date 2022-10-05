Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal‘s wedding reception was attended by the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhasker, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Kiran Rao, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and many others. The couple looked stunning and of course, madly in love with one another.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Richa and Ali could be seen dancing together as fans extended wishes and love:

In another video, they distributed sweet boxes to the media for their coverage of the grand celebration:

In a joint statement, the couple stated, “We are grateful to be together. We are so happy that we are getting time finally to celebrate with our friends, family, industry folks. We are emotional today as we are here and are glad to receive so much love. We are here in a room full of people who love us and that is very heart warming.”

Also, their spokesperson released a statement in the press that read- “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai.”

The statement added, “They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added trough heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story.”

