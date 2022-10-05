Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Mumbai reception, a star-studded affair
The attendees included Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhasker, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Kiran Rao, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and many others.
1/10
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are officially married now. The duo got married on October 4 and held a grand wedding reception in Mumbai that was a star-studded affair.
2/10
Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha worked together in Masaan and this is a classic reunion. The trio looks dapper indeed.
3/10
Hrithik Roshan arrived with Saba Azad and both of them looked absolutely dapper. The two have been spotted together multiple times before and even enjoy commenting on each other’s posts on Instagram.
4/10
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have never hidden their relationship from anyone. They nail their outfits as they make an appearance together. They have worked together in films like Veere Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti, and Taish.
5/10
Kiran Rao made an appearance in a blue saree and also flaunted streaks of blue hair. Aamir Khan and Kiran announced their separation last year in June, during the filming of Laal Singh Chaddha.
6/10
Here’s the Naam Shabana reunion at Richa and Ali’s wedding reception. Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu indulge in some amusing conversation as they get papped at the red carpet.
7/10
Sanya Malhotra skipped the traditional avatar and aced her black, thigh-slit gown for the reception. Needless to say, she looked stunning. She’s best known for films like Dangal, Badhaai Ho, and Ludo.
8/10
Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni too made an appearance at the reception. These two have also been together for a while and have been spotted on multiple occasions.
9/10
Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj is a lethal combination that makes an appearance at Richa and Ali’s wedding reception too. They both are coming together again for Netflix’s Khufiya.
10/10
Swara Bhasker also arrived for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s reception. She’s known for films like Nil Battey Sannata, Anarkali of Aarah, Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratna Dhan Payo, and Veere Di Wedding.