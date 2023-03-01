Entertainment

Ready to dance? Naatu Naatu from RRR is coming to Oscars

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song.

The Associated Press March 01, 2023 08:35:37 IST
Break out those suspenders and dancing shoes, M.M. Keeravaani’s joyously energetic anthem Naatu Naatu will be performed at the Oscars, the show’s producers said Tuesday.

With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, Naatu Naatu is one of the most memorable sequences from the Telegu-language action epic “RRR” with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

“Naatu Naatu” has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up more than 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a TikTok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off. South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok’s 53-second rendition has received more than 4.8 million views since it was posted Sunday on Twitter.

The tune is competing for the best original song trophy — the blockbuster’s sole nomination — against the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mitski and David Byrne, and Diane Warren. Rihanna will also be performing “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” on Oscar night. More performances will be announced over the next two weeks.

The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on ABC on March 12.

