SS Rajamouli was right when he said ‘RRR is not a Bollywood film; it is a Telugu film from the south of India, where I come from.’ The context of his statement lies in his Naatu Naatu that has become a rage across the world. From the hyper-local lyrics of the song to the two brown southern superstars giving it back to the British in their Western attire but a ‘desi’ dance is the typical case of ‘Indians may adopt western styles, but will remain Indians at heart.’

What appealed to many Hollywood actors as well as the global audience is the taste of Indian culture and the aroma of Indian soil and food that emanates from the lyrics of the song. ‘Like eating a roti jowar with a chilli…Naatu like a green chili,’ read the lyrics.

True to his Telugu roots, MM Keeravani throws in the local flavour, ‘Like the lead dancer dancing at a local goddess’s festival…Like an aggressive bull jumping in the dust of the fields…Like the main dancer dancing at the festival of a local goddess,’ reminding one of traditions unique to the subculture.

The Best Song award at the Critics’ Choice awards, the Satellite Award for Best Original Song by the International Press Academy, the Best Original Song at the US-Canadian Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles to an Oscar nomination for Best Song, Naatu Naatu’s rootedness in its culture has found a global appeal.

There is something about the high-octane energy song that when it starts playing, one cannot help but watch in awe as Ram Charan and Jr NTR synchronise their impossibly perfect foot movements, fighting colonialism one step at a time. Prem Rakshith’s unmatchable choreography beats many modern dance numbers and both the stars in the song add their personal charm to elevate the moves, eventually infecting even the British to match steps in the song. Such is the aura of Ram Charan and Jr NTR and the perfection that the song is that even the setting seems to become invisible once the ‘Naatu’ begins and eyes remain fixated on the two.

The sheer audacity and originality with which Keeravani and Rajamouli own Naatu Naatu becomes a subtle slap to the Bollywood composers and makers who are increasingly flipping pages to find songs that can be redone — in which case, for get an international recognition, even gaining popularity in the country at times becomes a big task. This is why, Rajamouli, felt the need to remind the global audience on the world stage that Naatu Naatu is ‘not a Bollywood song’ but a Telugu one.