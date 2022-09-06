Now, on 6th September the actress was spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming comedy-drama film.

After intriguing her fans and followers with her blockbuster actioner Pushpa: The Rise and Sita Ramam, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to woo the audiences with her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye. Now, on 6 September, the actress was spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming comedy-drama film. Looking like a sight to behold, the actress made many skip their heartbeats, as she interacted with the media. While going in for the event, the actress was even seen meeting her young fans, who gathered outside the premises just to get a glimpse of the actress. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla took to his Instagram account to drop a video of Rashmika greeting the children.

The video opens by showing Rashmika posing for the camera in a floral print co-ord set with a long shrug. The co-ord set featured a bralette with a deep plunging V-neckline, atop a flowy long skirt. The actress completed her look with a matching long shrug and nude make-up look. After posing for the camera, Rashmika can be seen talking to her young fans. The actress even hugged and gave a peck on their cheeks. While posting the video on his official Instagram account, Paparazzo wrote, “The cutest diva of all Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in this outfit.” Several pictures buzzing over the internet reveal that the event was a star-studded affair and was attended by most of the star cast of Goodbye.

Apart from Rashmika, the trailer launch event was also attended by her co-star Neena Gupta, director Vikas Bahl, and Goodbye’s producer Ekta Kapoor. Comedian Sunil Grover and actor Pavail Gulati also graced the event. However, veteran star Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t physically present at the event, but he managed to take out time from his busy schedule and join all of them virtually. For those who don’t know, Goodbye is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co and is all set to hit the theatres on 7 October. Meanwhile, Rashmika is busy with the shooting of the much anticipated Pushpa: The Rule.

