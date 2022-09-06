Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, has a heart-melting trailer that the creators have published
The trailer of the much-awaited family drama starring Legendary Thespian, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and south heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna was unveiled by the makers. The story of Goodbye revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family.
It is a heartwarming story of every Indian family ever that takes the gloomiest period to make sunshine and promises to be closer though a loved one has gone far away.
Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing a father-daughter relationship and their bond evolves with the changing aspects of life. The film portrays the mayhem of every family dealing with the ups and downs that life throws but it also gently reminds the significance of being there for each other, through it all. The trailer of the film touches your heart and takes you on a roller-coaster ride of emotions.
The film stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles and is helmed by Vikash Bahl.
Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., Goodbye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October, 2022.
