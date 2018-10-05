Ranveer Singh poses for Vogue India's October issue alongside Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio

Ranveer Singh is the latest actor to feature on the cover of Vogue India, following such personalities as Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Suhana Khan. Singh will be featured on the October issue of the magazine.

Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the Vogue cover, where he is accompanied by Portuguese model and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio. The image has been captured by photographer Greg Swales, who has earlier worked with Kim Kardashian to shoot for her KKW Beauty ad campaign.



View this post on Instagram 🚻 @vogueindia @sarasampaio A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 4, 2018 at 9:30pm PDT

Anaita Adajania Shroff, who styled Ranveer for the shoot, also shared a teaser video from the shoot, hinting at Ranveer's presence on the cover.

Ranveer and Sara are seen in floral flowy outfits, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. While Ranveer is seen sans any accessories, Sara paired her floral outfit with mixed-metal glittering knee length boots.

Sara is a brand ambassador for Giorgio Armani and has featured in several music videos and TV shows.

Ranveer's upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

