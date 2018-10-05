Ranveer Singh on starring in Karan Johar's Takht: Our long delayed collaboration will happen in biggest way possible

Ranveer Singh is excited to work in Karan Johar's historical drama Takht, and says he leapt at the opportunity of collaborating with the filmmaker. Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Dara Shikoh in the film.

"I'm very excited to be working with Karan Johar for the first time. We've been wanting to collaborate for a long time and it's finally happening and it's happening in the best and biggest way possible," Ranveer told IANS.

"Takht is an amazing story. I leaped at this opportunity to play Dara Shikoh who is one of the most fascinating characters that I've ever come across. A hero in the truest sense," he added.

Takht will tell the story about a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, for release in 2020 . Johar also revealed in his earlier that the film has its roots in the Mughal empire and revolve around "an epic battle for the Majestic Mughal throne". Like most Dharma Productions, the film is touted to be a dramatic story about family, love, succession and how ambition and greed change the dynamics of relationships.

It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and late veteran actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

"Karan Johar has put together a stellar cast and a technical crew. I'm very very excited to be collaborating with these accomplished individuals," added the Padmaavat star.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 14:43 PM