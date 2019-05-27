Ranveer Singh on signing YRF comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar : 'Most solid on-paper material I’ve come across'

Ranveer Singh has given his nod to Yash Raj Films' next, titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Billed as a quirky comedy, the film will be helmed by writer-director Divyang Thakkar and will be set in Gujarat.

Confirming the news with DNA, Ranveer said that Jayeshbhai Jordaar "encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience".

"It is, in fact, a 'miracle script' that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this project. Both humourous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve come across," he was quoted as saying.

The film will be backed by Maneesh Sharma, who made his directorial debut in Ranveer Singh's first Hindi film, Band Baaja Baraat in 2010.

Where in the world did this kid come from?!?!? #DivyangThakkar is straight up JORDAAR !!! 😍🎥❤🙏🏽 @yrf #JayeshbhaiJordaar pic.twitter.com/VIUszwSAbX — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 27, 2019

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming sports drama, 83 in London. Ranveer will play ace skipper Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial. The actor recently shared stills with Kapil Dev as he prepared for his role. Apart from 83, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht.

