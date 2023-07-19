Recently, the promotional event for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was held in National Capital. The event was held at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi and attended by the leads Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt The movie is all set to release in 28 July 2023. The movie is produced and directed by Karan Johar.

The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in lead roles. The movie is about the flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani, and how they fall in love despite their caste differences. After facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

Ranveer shared, :It was a surreal experience to share screen space with legendary Dharmendra Sir. I have grown up watching him and it was a dream come true to work with him.”

Alia said, “I was always watching our legends Shabana mam and Jaya mam between the shots that what is their process and how they carry themselves with such a grace on screen. I am extremely happy to be working with such beauties.”

About the trailer

The trailer begins with a deafening altercation even Sunny Deol may scoff at, before proceeding to give us a hint of what lies ahead. It’s a love story of two completely contrasting personalities as opposites always attract. Before tying the knot, they have to untie their families’ inhibitions, and both are expectedly going to face dooms and disasters. I thought Singh here was a hippier version of Bittu from his breakout debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, and his entrance into Bhatt’s household would act as the perfect recipe for both entertainment and embarrassment. That joke on Shamita Shetty and Bigg Boss is the scene-stealer.