Ahead of its trailer release, a motion poster of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial Cirkus has been released and it definitely looks like a fun ride. Ranveer Singh, who plays the leading character in the comedy film, introduced his fans to the Cirkus family as he shared the poster on his social media handles, leaving everyone excited. He further also added the film’s trailer will be out by next week. As Rohit Shetty gears up to bring some popular aactors from his Golmaal franchise, the film also marks the third collaboration between the director and Ranveer Singh after Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Ranveer Singh on Friday took to social media to share the motion poster. The caption of his posts read, “Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family!!!”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Talking about the poster, it begins with Ranveer Singh as he features in a double role. He is then followed by the looks of other characters including Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, and others. Notably, the multi-starrer cast comprises some gems from the industry, who have already been a part of Rohit Shetty’s comedy films.

Fans immediately took to the comment section and shared their excitement for the film. One wrote, “This looks like a fun ride. Perfect for the Xmas season. RS magic”, while another person commented, “Yaayyyyy!!!!! Can’t wait to see you rock again….. already release the trailer.”

All set for a Christmas release, the movie is an adaption of William Shakespeare’s famous play, “The Comedy of Errors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)



A few weeks back, the action director, while releasing the first poster of Cirkus, had promised to bring the audience back to the theatres with his film. “Golmaal was released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what I am today! ‘Cirkus’ is a Christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus’ mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!”, he wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.