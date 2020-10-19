Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh reunite for Cirkus; film likely to release in 2021

The makers have billed Cirkus as Rohit Shetty’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic play The Comedy of Errors.

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are reuniting for their third collaboration, Cirkus. The makers said it is Shetty’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic play The Comedy of Errors.

The film features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

Cirkus is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa.

Check out the announcement here

T-Series presents in association with Reliance Entertainment, Cirkus, is also produced by Shetty. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.

Shetty and Singh have previously collaborated on the blockbuster film Simmba. Singh will also be seen in Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Singh is awaiting the release of his sports drama 83, slated to release during Christmas. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83, which chronicles India's first cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone.