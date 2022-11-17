Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut and will be seen acting in an upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim, who is among the most popular star kids in the industry, will be launched by none other than star filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming production venture. It is pertinent to note that the young man has already made his entry into the film industry as an assistant director with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now it seems like he is ready to follow in his parents’ footsteps and venture into acting.

As per a report published in the Times of India, the film will be reportedly based on the defense forces and will go on floors in 2023. Also, it is being said that the film will be helmed by Kayoze Irani, the son of senior actor Boman Irani. Meanwhile, an official confirmation is still awaited from the producers and from Ibrahim himself.

Speaking about his current venture, Ibrahim was seen quite busy while working on the sets of Karan Johar’s upcoming film starring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. A picture also went viral where Ibrahim was seen posing with veteran actress Jaya Bachchan on the sets. Many other pictures from the sets of the film were also circulating widely on social media.

One such picture was shared by one of the crew members of the film on Instagram where Ibrahim along with the others can be seen smiling and striking a pose for the camera.

On the personal front, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is often seen with his parents and sister Sara Ali Khan, is an aspiring actor.

