Ibrahim Ali Khan gears up for Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's next: Report
After completing his education, Ibrahim Ali Khan stepped into the film industry and worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut and will be seen acting in an upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim, who is among the most popular star kids in the industry, will be launched by none other than star filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming production venture. It is pertinent to note that the young man has already made his entry into the film industry as an assistant director with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now it seems like he is ready to follow in his parents’ footsteps and venture into acting.
As per a report published in the Times of India, the film will be reportedly based on the defense forces and will go on floors in 2023. Also, it is being said that the film will be helmed by Kayoze Irani, the son of senior actor Boman Irani. Meanwhile, an official confirmation is still awaited from the producers and from Ibrahim himself.
Speaking about his current venture, Ibrahim was seen quite busy while working on the sets of Karan Johar’s upcoming film starring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. A picture also went viral where Ibrahim was seen posing with veteran actress Jaya Bachchan on the sets. Many other pictures from the sets of the film were also circulating widely on social media.
One such picture was shared by one of the crew members of the film on Instagram where Ibrahim along with the others can be seen smiling and striking a pose for the camera.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the personal front, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is often seen with his parents and sister Sara Ali Khan, is an aspiring actor.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karan Johar & Farah Khan to host IIFA ROCKS 2023 - The biggest musical extravaganza at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
An excited Karan, who has bagged multiple awards at IIFA said, “I’ve shared a special bond with IIFA for over two decades. It will be a pleasure to rock the stage with Farah. Toodles!”
Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan takes part in magic show at birthday party - watch viral video
While the magician tries a simple trick, Taimur can be seen quite amused.
Neetu Kapoor shares happiness with paps on becoming grandmother; says 'baby is very cute'
Saying that she is very happy, Neetu Kapoor also shared an update about Alia Bhatt and the baby.