Rani Mukherji-starrer YRF film Hichki to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018

Hichki, the Rani Mukherji starrer film that dealt with Tourette's syndrome has been selected to be the premiere Bollywood film in the 2018 edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The festival recently announced its theme as Inclusion, as per a DNA report.

“Hichki has the message of turning your weaknesses into strength and this movie can make a huge impact on our lives. This year the festival is celebrating the core of the theme of inclusion and its great to know that our film will be screened in liaison with this thought. As a filmmaker and storyteller, it’s important that we choose such stories and subjects which propel this theme,” said Siddharth P Malhotra, the director of Hichki, according to the same report.

The film centres on a teacher, Naina Mathur, played by Mukherji, who is dealing with Tourette syndrome which is a neuropsychiatric disorder characterised by involuntary and uncontrollable movements or sounds, also known as tics. It chronicles the struggles of the teacher and lays bare the differences of approach for rote learning and unconventional teaching methods.

Hichki is an adaptation of the book Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by motivational speaker and teacher Brad Cohen. The film released on 23 March.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 09:57 AM