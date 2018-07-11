Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which released on 29 June has made it to the list of top 10 highest grossers along with the likes of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and is also nearing the Rs 300 crore mark.

Now, the filmmaker is all set to screen the film for Australian students at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Hirani will introduce the film and also speak about Sanjay Dutt, the subject of the film, with the students. For many attendees, this will be their first Bollywood film.

"It's always an enriching experience when people of different diaspora watch our films. I look forward to the special screening of Sanju for the students at La Trobe. It would be an interesting experience to see the reactions of those who are almost alien to Hindi films and the life of Sanjay Dutt," said Hirani about the screening

Sanju has also been nominated for best film, director, actor and supporting performance by the IFFM jury.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 16:10 PM