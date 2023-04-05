At a time when reports have started surfacing about Siddharth Anand being replaced by Ayan Mukerji for directing Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2, divided reactions have started coming up on social media, with one from self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK. Known for courting controversies with his unsavoury remarks about various celebrities and their films, KRK has done it again by hitting out directly at actress Rani Mukerji, accusing her of forcing her husband-YRF head Aditya Chopra for bringing in her relative, Ayan Mukerji. Taking to Twitter, KRK in a series of tweets lashed out at YRF and Rani Mukerji for being biased.

He began by stating that Siddharth Anand has refused to direct War 2 due to being unsatisfied with the script, further adding that Aditya Chopra has been forced to hire another director.

Breaking News:- Rani Mukherjee forced Aditya Chopra to sign Ayan Mukherjee to save his career when no actor is ready to do his film. Ayan is cousin of Rani. Now #YRF is having 80% staff from Bangal, So you can say that it’s a full time Bangali production house, not Punjabi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 4, 2023

“Rani Mukherjee forced Aditya Chopra to sign Ayan Mukherjee to save his career when no actor is ready to do his film. Ayan is a cousin of Rani. Now YRF is having 80% staff from Bangal, So you can say that it’s a full time Bangali production house, not Punjabi,” he wrote in another tweet. KRK also went on to claim that the actress along with her relatives is running YRF, while Uday Chopra remains at home.

Besides all these sharp comments, KRK also went on to take a jibe at Hrithik Roshan claiming that the actor is ‘trying to become like SRK’ and is walking on his lines to do a film like Pathaan.

Bollywood people work like Bhedchaal. So now every actor wants to do an action film. Because Pathaan is a hit. So Hrithik is doing fighter and War2 because he wants to become SRK. But these actors don’t understand that nobody can become SRK. So they should different films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 4, 2023

In the meantime, social media users who didn’t seem quite impressed with his remarks took to the comment section and asked him to stop with the ‘negativity’.

Ayan Mukerji in War 2?

If reports are to be believed, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been roped in to direct War 2, while Hrithik Roshan has been confirmed to reprise his role as agent Kabir. While the same has been confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh through a tweet, Ayan himself also shared a hint for his fans on Instagram.

“BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT ‘WAR 2’ FOR YRF… HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED… #AdityaChopra signs #AyanMukerji to direct #War2… The 7th film in the #YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of #Tiger3. #HrithikRoshan will essay the principal lead role,” Taran Adarsh wrote.

BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT ‘WAR 2’ FOR YRF… HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED… #AdityaChopra signs #AyanMukerji to direct #War2… The 7th film in the #YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of #Tiger3.#HrithikRoshan will essay the principal lead role. pic.twitter.com/CirvtbBASD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2023

The filmmaker on the other hand shared a note to share two special pieces of news with his fans. While the first half gave out details about the Brahmastra sequels, the second part noted Ayan sharing about a “special opportunity – a special movie” that he has recently been presented with.

Without revealing any details about the project, he concluded the note with, “An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!!”

