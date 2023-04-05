Explained: How Junior NTR's pairing with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 could turn out to be a global phenomenon
With Junior NTR joining the spy universe of Yash Raj with War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan, the film has all chances to be a global blockbuster and shatter all records
So fans have woken up to the news of Pan-India Superstar Junior NTR joining Hrithik Roshan in War 2, which is going to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. With the RRR star joining the spy universe of Yash Raj with War 2 along with Roshan, the film has all chances to be a global blockbuster and shatter all records.
Confirmation by a trade source A trade source told Pinkvilla, “Yes, it’s absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry.” It added, “The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”
The Major Casting Coup
NTR and Roshan are two of the biggest stars and have their own strengths as actors. The former brings a certain amount of intensity in his performances whereas the latter flirts with the camera with his smoldering aura. Given how Roshan’s character in War was driven by restraint, the sequel should continue staying true to the essence of his character Kabir. Coming to NTR, he’s fresh off the historic success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and is now working in a film with Janhvi Kapoor. Sky is the limit when it comes to expectations.
The Box-Office Expectations
War did a business of over Rs 317 crore in India and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan over Rs 520 crore. Will this go beyond? It seems so since this shall be a grand Pan-India release, and the collections in the South would be humongous. Equally gargantuan would be the collections in the West, especially Japan where RRR has crushed multiple records at the ticket windows.
Fans React
Here are some reactions on the big news of the day:
Will be the greatest face-off
It’s an another biggest collaboration on Indian Cinema!
Let hope it happens.#HrithikRoshan #JrNTR
NTR + HRITHIK ROSHAN =
One oF My Favourite Pair…….
Jaathini………..@tarak9999 @iHrithik @yrf #Bollywood #YRFSpyUniverse #NTR #ManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/VfywelNe9z
#WAR2 is expected to have huge Day 1 numbers across Pan India and is likely to match the box office numbers of Telugu States. It has the potential to become a huge box office success across Pan India
Unbelievable…
Two of the Biggest Indian Superstars who are also terrific actor & dancer are coming together…#HrithikRoshan #NTR #War2 #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/IEHNdLcaOf
Bitch there better be a dance off https://t.co/Mr8UQfD8v3
