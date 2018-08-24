You are here:

Randeep Hooda joins Khalsa Aid to help Kerala flood victims; Raghava Lawrence contributes Rs 1 cr

Randeep Hooda has extended his helping hand towards the flood victims of Kerala, by joining the relief work on ground in collaboration with Khalsa Aid.

The group posted a picture on Instagram where the actor is seen serving food to a child.

A number of actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Amitabh Bachchan have contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Kerala flood victims. Actor, director and choreographer Raghava Lawrence also pledged his support with his contribution of Rs 1 crore for the flood-affected state, announcing the same on his Twitter account.

Hi Friends and Fans..! I have decided to contribute “1 crore to Kerala”.. pic.twitter.com/GQjQU1MfOD — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 23, 2018

Kunal Kapoor had raised almost Rs 1.5 crores via through his crowdfunding website Ketto, which would be used to rehabilitate the people affected in Kerala. Many other celebrities have raised awareness on social media websites and requested their fans to help the Kerala flood victims as well.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 15:11 PM