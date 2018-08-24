Amitabh Bachchan hits back at Instagram user questioning his contribution to Kerala flood victims

Amitabh Bachchan responded to Instagram users questioning his contribution to Kerala flood victims on 22 August.

As was reported earlier, the megastar made a donation of Rs 51 lakh to the rescue and relief organisations which are presently working towards providing aid to people in Kerala. Along with that, six cartons of his personal clothes, including around 80 jackets, 25 pants, 20 shirts and scarves, and almost 40 pairs of shoes, were given away by the actor.

On Wednesday, he posted an image on Instagram with him in a recording studio, captioning it " .. the best place to be at midnight .. after finishing shoot for the day at KBC - a recording studio in front of a mike ..”

A user commented on a Instagram post “Kerala ko donation diya?” (Did you donate for the Kerala flood victims?). To his, the actor replied, "Ji diya.. Pata chal gaya aapko.. Aapne diya kya?” (Yes I have...You got to know that...Have you donated?).

Bachchan had contributed to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, whose work is being coordinated and supervised by Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, who acknowledged his contribution in a tweet.

Several other actors from the Hindi film industry have shown support for the stranded and homeless in Kerala by contributing to various relief centres working towards the victims. Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Hrithik Roshan are among the many who have lent support as well as urged others to also do the same.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 10:27 AM