Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma very recently shared a series of tweets of Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story and spoke about its blockbuster success and everything wrong with mainstream Hindi cinema. His first tweet read- “We are so comfortable in telling lies to both others and ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth we get SHOCKED..That explains the DEATH like SILENCE of BOLLYWOOD on the SHATTERING SUCCESS of #KeralaStory.”

He added, “The #KeralaStory is like a BEAUTIFUL GHOSTLY MIRROR showing the DEAD face of Main stream BOLLYWOOD to itself in all its UGLINESS.”

Another of his tweet read- “The #KeralaStory will haunt like a mysterious fog in every story discussion room and every corporate house in BOLLYWOOD forever.”

Despite facing big competition in the form of Vin Diesel & Jason Momoa’s Fast X, Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story continued its phenomenal run at the box office. The human drama witnessed great growth over the weekend with business of around Rs 12-13 crore.