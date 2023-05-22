Despite facing big competition in the form of Vin Diesel & Jason Momoa’s Fast X, Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story continued its phenomenal run at the box office. The human drama witnessed great growth over the weekend with business of around Rs 12-13 crore yesterday.

The Kerala Story currently stands with a grand total of around Rs 199.70 crore and is expected to hit double century in today’s morning shows.

Thank u Kolkata ❤️ we got sooooo many messages on social media we came to meet you all and I hope #TheKeralaStory is allowed into theatres soon in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/e49Iu4INpZ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 20, 2023

The film enjoyed phenomenal trending in the domestic market and is expected to continue its magical run in the coming due to the absence of Bollywood biggies at the box office.

The Kerala Story is currently the second-highest Bollywood grosser of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and is one of the most profitable films in the history of the Indian film industry.

Talking about the humongous success of the film, actress Yogita Bihani told Firstpost, ‘This has been something that I never expected, honestly. Every day there is a realization that oh, the film is reaching here, so many people are watching it, so many people are appreciating it, so many people are messaging me, you know. When you touch people’s lives, they really put that effort, especially if they know you. They have been trying to get in touch with me through friends, family, and messaging me on Instagram and that’s unreal.’

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures.

