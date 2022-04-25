Ram Gopal Varma 'can't wait' for Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona, calls it 'marvellous'
Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's Vikrant Rona will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English on 28 July.
Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming pan-India movie Vikrant Rona has been making the noise right from its inception. The promos of the film garnered tremendous response from the audience and fans are expecting it to be the second Kannada movie after the KGF franchise to become a pan-India blockbuster.
Had the good fortune to see some 3 D footage of @KicchaSudeep ‘s #VikrantRona directed by @anupsbhandari ..And I must say it’s looking NEXT LEVEL ..ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS …Can’t wait to see full film on July 28 th https://t.co/UgnRbGfX40
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 24, 2022
While the buzz around the movie is insane, ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has raised the expectations of the fans by hailing the 3D technology of Vikrant Rona. The Satya helmer wrote on Twitter that he saw some 3D footage of the film and it looked absolutely marvellous. "Had the good fortune to see some 3 D footage of Kiccha Sudeep‘s Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari..And I must say it’s looking NEXT LEVEL ..ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS …Can’t wait to see full film on July 28 the," tweeted RGV. Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari expressed gratitude towards RGV for his praises and tweeted, "Thank you RGV sir! You have magnified our faith in our 3D quality ten folds with your kind words! #VikrantRona"
After a long and a beautiful journey,,,Happy to announce that #VikrantRona will hit the theaters on July 28th 2022#VikrantRonaJuly28 in cinemas worldwide in 3D https://t.co/DgH4zqnlkd @anupsbhandari @nirupbhandari @neethaofficial @Asli_Jacqueline @JackManjunath @ZeeStudios_ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 2, 2022
Produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss and Alankar Pandian, the pan-world film will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and others in prominent roles.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Operation Romeo movie review: An engaging cautionary tale about fragile masculinity and moral policing
Operation Romeo’s biggest strength lies in its ability to charter the uncomfortable lanes around the themes of justice and morality.
Inside KGF art director Shivakumar J's drawing board, and his fictional world of Narachi
KGF art director Shivakumar J on how he used his training in art to create the dark world of Narachi: 'We did an in-depth study of documentaries on mining, and saw how people lived there, the labour quarters, everything
RRR writer K V Vijayendra Prasad roped in for the remake of Anandamath
Bankim Chandra's Anandamath is all set for a remake. Sujoyy Kuttiy and Ram Kamal Mukherjee to helm the creative of this magnum opus.