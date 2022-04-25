Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's Vikrant Rona will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English on 28 July.

Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming pan-India movie Vikrant Rona has been making the noise right from its inception. The promos of the film garnered tremendous response from the audience and fans are expecting it to be the second Kannada movie after the KGF franchise to become a pan-India blockbuster.

Had the good fortune to see some 3 D footage of @KicchaSudeep ‘s #VikrantRona directed by @anupsbhandari ..And I must say it’s looking NEXT LEVEL ..ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS …Can’t wait to see full film on July 28 th https://t.co/UgnRbGfX40 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 24, 2022

While the buzz around the movie is insane, ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has raised the expectations of the fans by hailing the 3D technology of Vikrant Rona. The Satya helmer wrote on Twitter that he saw some 3D footage of the film and it looked absolutely marvellous. "Had the good fortune to see some 3 D footage of Kiccha Sudeep‘s Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari..And I must say it’s looking NEXT LEVEL ..ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS …Can’t wait to see full film on July 28 the," tweeted RGV. Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari expressed gratitude towards RGV for his praises and tweeted, "Thank you RGV sir! You have magnified our faith in our 3D quality ten folds with your kind words! #VikrantRona"

Produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss and Alankar Pandian, the pan-world film will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and others in prominent roles.

