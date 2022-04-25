Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma 'can't wait' for Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona, calls it 'marvellous'

Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's Vikrant Rona will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English on 28 July.

FP Staff April 25, 2022 17:15:52 IST
Ram Gopal Varma 'can't wait' for Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona, calls it 'marvellous'

Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming pan-India movie Vikrant Rona has been making the noise right from its inception. The promos of the film garnered tremendous response from the audience and fans are expecting it to be the second Kannada movie after the KGF franchise to become a pan-India blockbuster.

While the buzz around the movie is insane, ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has raised the expectations of the fans by hailing the 3D technology of Vikrant Rona. The Satya helmer wrote on Twitter that he saw some 3D footage of the film and it looked absolutely marvellous. "Had the good fortune to see some 3 D footage of  Kiccha Sudeep‘s Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari..And I must say it’s looking NEXT LEVEL ..ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS …Can’t wait to see full film on July 28 the," tweeted RGV. Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari expressed gratitude towards RGV for his praises and tweeted, "Thank you RGV sir! You have magnified our faith in our 3D quality ten folds with your kind words! #VikrantRona"

Produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss and Alankar Pandian, the pan-world film will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and others in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 25, 2022 17:16:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Operation Romeo movie review: An engaging cautionary tale about fragile masculinity and moral policing
Entertainment

Operation Romeo movie review: An engaging cautionary tale about fragile masculinity and moral policing

Operation Romeo’s biggest strength lies in its ability to charter the uncomfortable lanes around the themes of justice and morality.

Inside KGF art director Shivakumar J's drawing board, and his fictional world of Narachi
Entertainment

Inside KGF art director Shivakumar J's drawing board, and his fictional world of Narachi

KGF art director Shivakumar J on how he used his training in art to create the dark world of Narachi: 'We did an in-depth study of documentaries on mining, and saw how people lived there, the labour quarters, everything

RRR writer K V Vijayendra Prasad roped in for the remake of Anandamath
Entertainment

RRR writer K V Vijayendra Prasad roped in for the remake of Anandamath

Bankim Chandra's Anandamath is all set for a remake. Sujoyy Kuttiy and Ram Kamal Mukherjee to helm the creative of this magnum opus.