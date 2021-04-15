Kichcha Sudeep announces his next Vikrant Rona will release on 19 August; see new poster

Vikrant Rona will release in 3D in 14 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Kichcha Sudeep’s much-awaited film Vikrant Rona will release on 19 August this year. The Kannada superstar announced the release date on social media by posting a new 3D poster. He tweeted, “After enjoying the process of preparations and its making, it’s now time for a new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release”.

The film has been directed by Anup Bhandari and also stars Nirup Bhandari (Anup’s younger brother) and Neetha Ashok in important roles. The poster shows Sudeep in a quest for lost treasures and fans are comparing his look to Indians Jones. He reportedly plays the role of a hunter.

Vikrant Rona will release 14 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Check out the announcement here

After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for a new excitement.

We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release.

pic.twitter.com/V7Rm5bWv17 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 15, 2021

KICHCHA SUDEEPA: #VIKRANTRONA RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #VikrantRona - starring #KichchaSudeepa - to release on 19 Aug 2021... Will release in 14 languages in #3D, including #Hindi... Directed by Anup Bhandari. pic.twitter.com/XHVYfWvRS3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2021

The film’s production got postponed due to coronavirus pandemic last year. However, in July 2020, Sudeep resumed shooting for Vikrant Rona when the Government had relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions on the production of films. It was shot at Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios and huge sets were built for the fantasy film.

He also shared a video from the launch event on Twitter. He wrote, “Thanks Burj Khalifa fr personally sending me this video."