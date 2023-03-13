Mega Power Star Ram Charan, representing India at the Oscars, is a matter of great pride for the entire country. The global star wore the Indian label, Shantanu & Nikhil, with immense honor. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, the suave Ram Charan wore a sharp bandh-gala for the awards. Ram Charan’s character in the blockbuster movie RRR was of a freedom fighter, factoring the fabric of his character. The ensemble had nuances of our military, such as medallion inspired brooches and buttons that look like chakras. The gender fluid kurta adds edge to his style and showcases modern India. The actor conducted himself with finesse and panache on the red carpet.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela complemented Ram’s look with perfection in a traditional yet elegant Jayanti Reddy sustainable customised silk saree made using hand woven silk, of spun fabric, created from recycled scraps. Upasana has been incorporating sustainable practices and has initiated a string of community initiatives at grass-root levels to preserve nature and reduce our carbon footprint. Her look was further accessorised with a handmade potli made from scraps again. Her jewellery for the event was a quaint and statement Lilium neck piece avant-garde Mumbai-based jewellery designer, Bina Goenka that was intricately crafted and was in making from the last four years. It was manoeuvred with impeccable craftsmanship, made using the highest quality of natural gemstones of pearls and approximately 400 carats of high-quality rubies that cannot be recreated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram spoke to George Pennacchio of ABC7 on the red carpet with astute humility and affirmed that, “This is the best journey I have had as an actor and it can’t get better than this, I don’t know if I am an actor or having a fan-boy moment.” When George asked Ram about the Naatu Naatu nomination for Best Song, the global star said that, “I am really looking forward to that and I really thank my music composer for having us all here today. It is because of him and my director, not just coming as ourselves but we are coming as India today and thank you to the Academy for having us and having India!

Upasana and Ram are the perfect embodiment of a global couple who believe in celebrating homegrown artisans. Their Oscar attire was not only traditional, elegant and striking but made you proud to be Indian!

