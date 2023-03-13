The world now knows ‘Naatu Naatu‘! Proving it yet again at the 95th Academy Awards, the toe-tapping track from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has bagged the prestigious Oscar, scripting history in the process. Composed by MM Keeravani along with the lyrics by Chandrabose, the Telugu-language dance number previously made its place in the nominations under the Best Original Song category, to become the first Indian song to be nominated in the category and finally make win. The film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR who graced the Oscars red carpet along with their team were seen dressed in Indian attire, seemingly to pay homage to their motherland, India.

While the duo went for dark-coloured velvet bandhgala, Rajamouli was seen in a kurta that he paired with a dhoti. The trio undoubtedly exuded their love for their country.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR at the Oscars

While speaking to the press, Ram Charan expressed his happiness over his wife (Upasana) being pregnant and the baby bringing “so much luck”, further adding that “Naatu Naatu is no more our wong but it’s the people’s song as they have done a much better job in taking this forward and bringing it to the Oscars.”

Further speaking on RRR creating waves on a global stage and also on the amount of love it has received from people, the actor added, “They are so so warm. This is incredible. I don’t think it’s the RRR team but India who is here.”

On the other hand, Jr NTR who made head turns with his traditional outfit decorated with gold embroidery drawing parallels to the national animal of India – the Tiger was also seen exuding confidence over Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win.

Quipping that the “tiger in RRR jumped out of me”, NTR added that it is India who is walking here on the red carpet.

“I’ve always been seeing the carpet on TV, but guess what? I walked that carpet. It feels amazing,” he said while crediting RRR for bringing him to the Oscars and changing his life.

