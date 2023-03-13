India had a night to remember at the Oscars this year with two big wins- The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and of course, Naatu Naatu. The chartbuster from SS Rajamouli’s RRR continued its string of victories at the 95th Academy Awards, winning the Best Original Song. The MM Keeravaani composition’s win let the whole nation proud. RRR’s lead stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who were also present at the ceremony, hugged each other as Naatu Naatu’s name was announced.

Take a look at Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s reaction to RRR’s win:

Deepika Padukone, who made her debut at the Oscars as a presenter this year, was also seen visibly emotional in the moment.

deepika when naatu naatu won the oscar 🥺 pic.twitter.com/IuT5tgouhE — Tara (@sarphiriiiii) March 13, 2023

Earlier, the song was performed live at the Oscars, with Deepika Padukone presenting it.

#NaatuNaatu live performance gets standing ovation at #Oscars This is the first time that a song from an Indian film was performed at the Academy Awards😍#RRRMovie #NaatuNaatuSong #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/3qr6j7vv4X — Aswini Santra 1998 🇮🇳 (@as22sa98) March 13, 2023

Previously, Ram Charan had walked the red carpet at the Oscars and stated how Naatu Naatu was “the people’s song as they have done a much better job in taking this forward and bringing it to the Oscars.” He also praised the warm welcome he received at the ceremony, with fans screaming his name.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

MM Keeravaani broke into a song during his acceptance speech. “I grew up listening to the Carpenters andd now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind. So was Rajamouli and my family. RRR has to win. Pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world.”

Watch MM Keeravaani’s Oscar acceptance speech here:

Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose also explained how the song was composed and put into words. Watch:

Chandrabose of #RRR breaks down the challenges of writing a song in a language that has 56 letters. https://t.co/ujNG9eM1FD pic.twitter.com/8ezSEFb2Bk — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

RRR is a period drama based in the 1920s. The movie follows the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komarama Bheem, and their struggle against the British Empire. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the historical action drama also starred Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. The movie became one of the biggest hits of 2022 and grossed over Rs 1000 crore globally.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.