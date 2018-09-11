You are here:

Rajkummar Rao's next film Made In China starts shoot, will clash with Brahmastra on 15 August 2019

FP Staff

Sep,11 2018 13:13:18 IST

After the groundbreaking success of horror comedy Stree, Rajkummar Rao has begun work on his upcoming film with producer Dinesh Vijan, Made In China. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film also stars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film will be Irani's third association with Vijan's Maddock Films after Being Cyrus and Cocktail. 

Interestingly, Made In China is scheduled to release on 15 August, 2019.

Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles has also locked the same date for release.

According to reports, Made In China will see Rao play a struggling Gujarati businessman and chronicle his journey to the top. The film therefore, will be shot in Ahmedabad and China. Speaking about the film, Vijan had earlier said, "Raj is a versatile and highly credible actor. He has done a fabulous job in Stree. When he was working on that film, we narrated this concept to him and let’s just say he refused to let it go!"

Musale is a National Award-winning filmmaker who had helmed the critically acclaimed film Wrong Side Raju. He will be making his Bollywood debut with Made In China.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 13:13 PM

tags: Bollywood , Boman Irani , BuzzPatrol , Dinesh Vijan , Made in China , Mouni Roy , Rajkummar Rao

also see

Stree 2 confirmed; sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor horror comedy to go on floors in 2019

Stree 2 confirmed; sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor horror comedy to go on floors in 2019

Rajkummar Rao on Stree co-star Shraddha Kapoor: She was supposed to do my debut film Kai Po Che

Rajkummar Rao on Stree co-star Shraddha Kapoor: She was supposed to do my debut film Kai Po Che

Gold: Reema Kagti's directorial, featuring Akshay Kumar, becomes first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia

Gold: Reema Kagti's directorial, featuring Akshay Kumar, becomes first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia