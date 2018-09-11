Rajkummar Rao's next film Made In China starts shoot, will clash with Brahmastra on 15 August 2019

After the groundbreaking success of horror comedy Stree, Rajkummar Rao has begun work on his upcoming film with producer Dinesh Vijan, Made In China. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film also stars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film will be Irani's third association with Vijan's Maddock Films after Being Cyrus and Cocktail.

Filming begins in Ahmedabad today... The hugely-successful #Stree team - producer Dinesh Vijan and lead man Rajkummar Rao - commence their next film #MadeInChina... Costars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani... Directed by Mikhil Musale... 15 Aug 2019 release. #IndependenceDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/GNvHzKXg3a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2018

Interestingly, Made In China is scheduled to release on 15 August, 2019.

Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles has also locked the same date for release.

According to reports, Made In China will see Rao play a struggling Gujarati businessman and chronicle his journey to the top. The film therefore, will be shot in Ahmedabad and China. Speaking about the film, Vijan had earlier said, "Raj is a versatile and highly credible actor. He has done a fabulous job in Stree. When he was working on that film, we narrated this concept to him and let’s just say he refused to let it go!"

Musale is a National Award-winning filmmaker who had helmed the critically acclaimed film Wrong Side Raju. He will be making his Bollywood debut with Made In China.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 13:13 PM