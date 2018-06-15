You are here:

Rajkummar Rao cast as lead actor in Stree producer Dinesh Vijan's Made in China; Mikhil Musale to direct film

FP Staff

Jun,15 2018 11:17:28 IST

Impressed with Rajkummar Rao's versatility after watching him first-hand in the upcoming horror-comedy Stree, producer Dinesh Vijan, of Maddock Films, has cast him as the lead in another film, Made in China.

Ahmedabad Mirror reports the movie will chronicle the incredibly journey of a struggling Gujarati businessman (played by Rajkummar) as he becomes a prosperous entrepreneur.

Rajkummar Rao won the award for Best Actor and Best Film (Newton), and Best Supporting Actor (Bareilly Ki Barfi) at Star Screen Awards 2017.

Rajkummar Rao. Image via Twitter

Made in China will be directed by National Award-winning Gujarati filmmaker Mikhil Musale of Wrong Side Raju-fame. Filming for Musale's Bollywood debut begins from September 2018. The film will be shot in Ahmedabad and across China, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“When I discussed the idea of Made In China with my associates there, they seemed as excited as I was which led to us creating the film,” Dinesh told Mirror. "Raj is a versatile and highly credible actor. He has done a fabulous job in Stree. When he was working on that film, we narrated this concept to him and let’s just say he refused to let it go!”

Dinesh was extremely pleased with the success of his 2017 film Hindi Medium in China. The Irrfan Khan-starrer opened to a flying start in the country where Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's films have done brisk business in recent times. Its box office collection surged past Rs 300 crore after its China run.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar and Shraddha Kapoor -starrer Stree is scheduled to hit the screens on 31 August.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 11:17 AM

