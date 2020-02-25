Rajinikanth's upcoming family drama Thalaivar 168 now titled Annaatthe; film to reportedly release on Diwali 2020

Rajinikanth's upcoming family action entertainer, which had been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168 (owing to the fact that it will be the South Indian superstar's 168th feature) has now been finally titled Annaatthe, state reports.

Much like the actor's earlier hits like Padayappa and Arunachalam, reports suggest that Annaatthe will be involving an elaborate narrative.

Actress Nayanthara was recently roped in to play a crucial role in the film. This is the third time Nayanthara will collaborate with Rajinikanth for a film. Earlier, the duo worked together on Chandramukhi (2005) and Darbar (2019). Apart from Nayanthara, the film boasts of a sprawling ensemble cast, including Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Prakash Raj, and Soori.

It is being reported that director Siva is planning to release the film on Diwali 2020 as the family entertainer would attract the target audience during the festival weekend.

The film is rumoured to be set in the backdrop of a village.

The two other films that Nayanthara is scheduled to feature in are Netrikann and Mookuthi Amman. Before Darbar, Nayanthara was seen opposite Vijay in Bigil.

The music of Thalaivar 168 is reportedly being composed by D Imman, making it his first film with Rajinikanth. Imman has worked in the past with Siva on several projects, including the latest being Viswasam.

Another interesting casting choice by Siva is Prakash Raj, who has only acted in one scene with Rajinikanth in his entire illustrious film career. Raj did a cameo in Padayappa in 1999. After two decades, the National Award-winning actor will share screen space with the superstar in Siva’s film.

Soori, who earlier acted in Siva’s Vedalam, takes care of the comedy portions in the film. It will the artist's first collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Siva’s choice of casting Meena and Khushbu, the blockbuster yesteryear heroines of Rajinikanth, has surprised many in the industry. Meena and Khushbu paired opposite Rajinikanth in films like Yejaman, Muthu, Veera, Pandian, and Annamalai.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 09:44:55 IST