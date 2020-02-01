You are here:

Nayanthara joins Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168, will collaborate with superstar after Chandramukhi and Darbar

Actress Nayanthara has been roped in for Rajinikanth's highly-anticipated next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. This is the third time Nayanthara will collaborate with Rajinikanth for a film. Earlier, the duo worked together on Chandramukhi (2005) and Darbar (2019).

Nayanthara was also seen in cameo appearances in Rajinikanth's movies Sivaji (2007) and Kuselan (2008).

Apart from Nayanthara, the film boasts of a sprawling ensemble cast, including Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Prakash Raj, and Soori.

It is being reported director Siva is planning to release the film on Diwali 2020 as the family entertainer would attract the target audience during the festival weekend.

The film is rumoured to be set in the backdrop of a village.

The two other films that Nayanthara is scheduled to feature in are Netrikann and Mookuthi Amman. Before Darbar, Nayanthara was seen opposite Vijay in Bigil.

The music of Thalaivar 168 is reportedly being composed by D Imman, making it his first film with Rajinikanth. Imman has worked in the past with Siva on several projects, including the latest being Viswasam.

The makers made the official announcement of Nayanthara joining the cast on their social media handle.

Check out the announcement

Another interesting casting choice by Siva is Prakash Raj, who has only acted in one scene with Rajinikanth in his entire illustrious film career. Raj did a cameo in Padayappa in 1999. After two decades, the National Award-winning actor will share screen space with the superstar in Siva’s film.

Soori, who earlier acted in Siva’s Vedalam, takes care of the comedy portions in the film. It will the artiste's first collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Siva’s choice of casting Meena and Khushbu, the blockbuster yesteryear heroines of Rajinikanth, has surprised many in the industry. Meena and Khushbu paired opposite Rajinikanth in films like Yejaman, Muthu, Veera, Pandian, and Annamalai.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 12:30:16 IST