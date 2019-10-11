Rajinikanth teams up with Enthiran, Petta makers Sun Pictures, Viswasam director Siva for Thalaivar 168

Superstar Rajinikanth's next film will be financed by Sun Pictures, with director Siva serving as the director of the project. Tentatively titled Thalaivar168, the project marks the third collaboration between Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures, after Enthiran and Petta.

No other cast members have been confirmed yet.

Sun Pictures released a teaser video, announcing the project.

Check it out here

After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva#Thalaivar168BySunPictures pic.twitter.com/AL5Z6ryjbG — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 11, 2019

Thalaivar 168 will also be produced by Studio Green KE Gnanavel Raja, reports The News Minute.

According to Cinema Express, it is being widely speculated Viswasam music composer D Imman is attached to the project.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth-starrer Petta clashed at the box office with Siva's directorial Viswasam during Pongal this year. Starring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara, Viswasam proved to be a tough contender at the ticketing booths for Petta.

As per several reports, Siva was supposed to direct Suriya for his next, after Soorarai Pottru. However, it seems that the project has been kept on hold for now.

Rajinikanth will next be seen in AR Murugadoss' film Darbar. Scheduled to hit the screens on Pongal 2020, the action thriller stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj, Nawab Shah, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast. This film marks Suniel Shetty's Tamil film debut. He will play the antagonist, alongside Prateik Babbar.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj has been roped in to portray an important character, reports The News Minute. Jatin Sarna of Sacred Games-fame will make a cameo appearance in Darbar. He shot his portion over a six-day schedule in Mumbai.

