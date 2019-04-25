Jatin Sarna to make cameo apperance in AR Murugadoss' Darbar, also starring Rajinikanth

Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna is on an acting spree. After Sonchiriya, he will now be seen opposite Rajinikanth in the action drama Darbar, directed by AR Murgadoss. He spilled the beans about his role in an exclusive interaction: "My role is of a rowdy challenger. It is a cameo, but an important role. The film starts with Rajinikanth's character, a cop who has come to Mumbai from South India. He unleashes his fury on local baddies and my character challenges him to come and get. The drama is followed by a major fight scene," Jatin revealed.

Jatin is a big admirer of Rajinikanth and feels he is fortunate to share screen space with him. "I watched Kaala in September and I wished that one day I will work with Rajini sir anyhow. In March, I was in Delhi and got a call from renowned casting director Nandini Ratnam. She told me about the film and an important cameo role. I instantly asked her whether I will be sharing the screen with him (Rajinikanth). She said:'Yes, you will and your scene will further develop the plot of the movie.' I instantly agreed and hit the jackpot. What more can one ask for?"

The Saat Uchakkey actor said that AR Murgadoss and his assistants had watched Sacred Games and liked his role. Hence, they were interested in getting him on board. The crew also told him that he has fans in South India and the movie will further help him increase his fanbase.

Jatin shared that he had a six-day shooting schedule. On interacting with Rajinikanth he said: "He is such a nice and humble person. He's big yet grounded. He talks very politely, stays calm, and is a very simple person. He comes to give his shot, meet and greet everyone and leaves."

Apart form Darbar, Jatin will also be seen in the upcoming sports drama 83 in the role of former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma. He asserted that Yashpal was an important player in the team but never got his due.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 12:39:10 IST

