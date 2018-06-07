Rajinikanth flies to Darjeeling, starts shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's next on eve of Kaala release

As the much awaited Kaala has finally hit the theatres today across the world in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, superstar Rajinikanth airdashed to Darjeeling on Wednesday evening in order to start shooting for his next as-yet-untitled project directed by Karthik Subbaraj, best known for helming critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Pizza, Jigarthanda and Iraivi.

The project, which marks Rajinikanth's second collaboration with Sun Pictures after the Shankar-directed 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, started rolling on Monday. Rajinikanth, who reached Darjeeling via Siliguri, West Bengal yesterday, is expected to begin filming for his portions from Wednesday. For the past two weeks, Karthik Subbaraj and cinematographer Tirru were on a recce exploring some picturesque locations in the Himalayas. Sources say the team also scouted locations in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu for a significant portion of the movie.

A photo-shoot featuring Rajinikanth in various costumes was conducted in Sun Network's premises in Chennai on Saturday. The first principal schedule of the film is expected to go on for a month. The makers have identified a college in Darjeeling, which is located in the lower Himalayan range, to shoot the month-long first leg.

Sanath of Jil Jung Juk-fame, who was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Mercury and Bobby Simha, who fetched a National Award for Jigarthanda, reportedly plays Rajinikanth's sons in the film. Actress Megha Akash of Dhanush-Gautham Menon's Enai Nokki Paayum Thota-fame has been signed for a key role. Sources say she will be paired opposite Sanath in the film. While Megha Akash's two Tamil movies, Enai Nokki Paayum Thota and Oru Pakka Kathai, are still under various stages of production, she has already completed two films in Telugu opposite Nithin in LIE and Chal Mohan Ranga.

Reports are rife that yesteryear actress Simran has been signed to play the lead heroine in the film. Subbaraj has denied the same and said that they have not finalised anyone for the role yet. Meanwhile, sources say Anjali has been signed to play a pivotal role in the project.

While it is quite habitual for Rajinikanth to undergo frequent rejuvenation trips to the Himalayas, his favorite destination, a section of media claimed that there could be some spiritual elements in the story. Subbaraj quickly clarified that there is no such thing in the movie and added that it would be an absolute treat for Rajinikanth fans.

Vijay Sethupathi, who made heads turn with his villain role as Vedha in last year's blockbuster Vikram Vedha, will lock horns with Rajinikanth in the film, which marks his third full-fledged collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj after Pizza and Iraivi.

Talking about sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in his career, Vijay had earlier said to Firspost, "I'm one of the huge fans of Rajini sir's screen presence and his acting. There's a difference between how you see him on screen and how I observe. I would learn some minute details by watching him perform. I would also like to enjoy his acting by witnessing it first hand on sets."

Anirudh Ravichander will score the music for the project which marks 'Kolaveri Di' composer's first association in a film starring Rajinikanth.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 11:41 AM