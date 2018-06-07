Kaala first impression: Rajinikanth film has powerful messaging, whistle-worthy dialogues; Nana Patekar impresses

Highly awaited Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala has finally received a clear release date. Kaala, a gangster movie written and directed by Pa Ranjith, will release today after many controversies regarding its release.

Initially, the film's release was repeatedly postponed due to the producers' strike in Kollywood, but after the withdrawal of the strike was announced there were news reports of the film being hit with a plagerism row, which was later resolved in the Madras High Court.

Later the film saw a ban plea in Kartanaka due to Rajinikanth's comments in the Cauvery issue. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had said that the film would neither be distributed nor screened in the state. Kaala producer Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya then filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking a smooth release, and on 6 June the stay on the release of the film was lifted by the Supreme Sourt.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) was upset with Rajinikanth's reported statement that whichever government comes to power in Karnataka should implement the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing.

Later, at the audio launch of the film, Rajinikanth said, "For me, this is not an audio launch, it looks like a success meet. I think Sivaji was the last success meet in my career. Though Endhiran was a blockbuster, we couldn’t celebrate it because I was hospitalised in Singapore. Later, with all your love, I made a comeback with Kochadaiiyaan but it wasn’t a commercial success. Kochadaiiyaan was a failure because I worked with people who think they are too smart. It’s perfectly fine to work with intelligent people but too much of smartness is dangerous because they would think a lot and the end result will not be fruitful. Later, I accepted Lingaa because the basic story talked about interlinking of rivers, which is my lifetime ambition but the film's failure taught me a lesson that I should not be romancing young heroines. After these two failures, a section of people wrote me off and it didn't surprise me because they have been doing this for forty years."

With inputs from Haricharan Pudipeddi, Surendhar MK and Mridula Ramadugu.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 10:00 AM