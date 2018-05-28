Rajinikanth may be paired with '90s actress Simran in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film: All you need to know

Superstar Rajinikanth’s fans are eagerly waiting for their idol's gangster action entertainer Kaala, which is slated to release on 7 June in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Around the release of Kaala, Rajinikanth will also be commencing his new film with director Karthik Subbaraj of Pizza and Jigarthanda fame.

The yet-untitled film is Superstar Rajinikanth’s second collaboration with Sun Pictures after Endhiran (Robot). “The first schedule of the film will begin in Dehradun and the team has finalised unexplored locations in the Himalayas. Karthik Subbaraj and the film’s cinematographer Tirru are currently in Dehradun for the location hunt”, said a source close to the team.

Sun Pictures also has plans to ensure the safety and comfort of Rajinikanth. The production house is said to have arranged a helicopter and tight security for Rajinikanth to travel from one place to another. “Recently when Rajinikanth visited the Himalayas, a large number of people spotted him and ruined his privacy. To avoid such inconveniences, the production team has tightened the security”, added the source.

Simran, a popular actress in the Tamil film industry from the late 90s and early 2000s, is likely to be paired opposite Rajinikanth in the film. Talks have been initiated and the actress will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s wife. Simran has also completed her portions in Sivakarthikeyan's rural family entertainer Seema Raja and Chiyaan Vikram's spy action thriller Dhruva Natchathiram.

In her heydays, Simran shared screen space with top actors like Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar, Vijay, Suriya, and Ajith but for some reason, she didn’t get a chance to act with Superstar Rajinikanth.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, who has been roped in to play a pivotal role, Karthik Subbaraj is also said to have signed Bobby Simha — who won the National Award for playing the ruthless gangster ‘Assault’ Sethu in the director’s films like Jigarthanda. Sources suggest that both Bobby Simha and Sanath will be playing Rajinikanth's sons in the film.

Yogi Babu, leading comedian who is currently juggling between the shoot of Thalapathy 62 and Thala Ajith’s Viswasam, will be seen giving comic relief. In a recent interaction, music composer Anirudh Ravichander has revealed that this yet untitled Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj film will juggle between commercial aspects and 'multiplex content'. Both Anirudh and Karthik Subbaraj are ardent fans of Rajinikanth so they are sculpting the project from the fans point of view.

“I’m planning to make a proper Thalaivar film but at the same time, have to maintain the quality filmmaker status which I earned with my works”, said Karthik Subbaraj in his previous interactions while promoting his silent thriller Mercury.

Though the cast and crew are almost finalised, Sun Pictures is holding the official announcement because of the ongoing Sterlite issue in Tamil Nadu. The producers of Rajinikanth’s Kaala have also canceled the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad as it wouldn’t be appropriate for the team to hold a grand event at a time when Tamil people are mourning for the loss of lives in Tuticorin.

Currently, Rajinikanth is also not keen on promoting Kaala and his film with Karthik Subbaraj because of the Sterlite issue. Though the actor is yet to become a full-time politician, his rivals are closely observing his every move.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 09:01 AM