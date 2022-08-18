In her recent media interaction, Shehnaaz has rubbished the reports of her dating Raghav and slammed the media for cooking up the stories.

There is no denying the fact that reports of link-ups and break-ups in the B’Town spread like a wildfire. With that being said, recently, reports of Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill dating choreographer and actor Raghav Juyal were making rounds on the internet. However, all fans rooting for this jodi will be a little disappointed, as the Punjabi actress has put these rumours to rest. In her recent media interaction, Shehnaaz has rubbished the reports of her dating Raghav and slammed the media for cooking up the stories. The actress was addressing the media in Mumbai at a song launch event of her brother Shehbaaz when she was quizzed about her link-up rumours. And, now a video of her response is buzzing over the internet.

While responding to her dating rumours, Shehnaaz said that if two people are spotted together, it doesn’t mean that they are in a relationship. The Bhaijaan actress said, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na Toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab Main Hyper Ho Jaongi. (Why does the media lie every time? If we are spotted with someone or go out with them, are we meant to be in a relationship? No, right? Media reports anything).



For those who don’t know, before this, the actress was said to be in a rumoured relationship with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and late actor Siddharth Shukla. The two shared a strong bond and became close friends in the reality show. Sidharth left the world for his heavenly abode last year, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, wherein she shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

