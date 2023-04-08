Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki: Salman Khan flaunts his long hair in film's new poster
The poster has been revealed just before the release of the movie’s trailer. Salman informed in the caption that the film’s trailer is going to come out on 10 April.
Salman Khan has unveiled a new poster for his upcoming release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which has made the fans excited about what they can anticipate from the film. The Bollywood superstar shared the poster on Instagram where he is seen romancing his co-star Pooja Hegde. Salman looks stylish in a black outfit, cool glasses and long hair. Pooja looks beautiful in a yellow dress and some antique jewellery. The poster has been revealed just before the release of the movie’s trailer. Salman informed in the caption that the film’s trailer is going to come out on 10 April.
Have a look at the upcoming movie’s poster here:
The poster amassed a wide range of reactions in the comment section from Salman’s fans and followers. A user wrote, “Good luck bhai jaan.” An account said, “Kis kis ko tiger 3 ka intezar h? (Who else is waiting for Tiger 3?).” Another individual commented, “Super duper excited.”
The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have meanwhile also been releasing songs from the film. The list includes romantic track ‘Naiyo Lagda’ and party song ‘Yentamma’ featuring south superstar Ram Charan. These songs have sort of been giving people an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming film.
Starring Salman and Pooja, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been directed by Farhad Samji. The action-packed film has a huge cast including Daggubati Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar.
The film will also mark the debut of Punjabi actor-singer Shehnaz Gill, who rose to fame from TV show Bigg Boss, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak.
In addition to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in the role of RAW agent Avinash ‘Tiger’ Singh Rathore in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The much-awaited film will also have a cameo appearance from Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Pathaan.
