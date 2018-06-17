Race 3 has given me that boost; Salman believed in me and inspired me to transform, says Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol has turned over a new leaf. His reclusiveness is a thing of the past. For about three to four years, a sense of gloom had taken over his life with his career slipping away due to lack of acting offers. He was also battling anxiety, insecurity, self-worth so much so that the "charismatic it boy" of the 90s, who made waves with thrillers like Gupt and Soldier, started thinking he wasn’t good enough. He started pitying himself, and had even taken to alcohol. A year on, and things are looking up for the actor with back-to-back assignments that began some time last year with comedy Poster Boys. And now, he has made a splashing comeback with Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.

We catch up with Bobby Deol on the eve of Race 3’s release in his palatial home in Northern Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighbourhood where he is rehearsing for an upcoming awards night. For someone who was struggling to find work, today Bobby has got a lot on his plate. “Now I'm suddenly got busy. I don’t have the habit of using my time the right way, so I am trying to do that (laughs heartily). I am a bit stressed because Race 3 is coming out but at the same time I am distracted because I have so many things to do, and I enjoy dancing which is a great distraction,” says Bobby, who may have that laid-back look and feel about him but he is raring to go. “I’m really looking forward to groove on my songs from Soldier, Barsaat and Race 3 at the awards function,” he smiles with his dimples going deeper.

So what does he usually do the day his films are releasing? “I don’t remember what I would do...actually I just blank out. I don’t like to take phone calls because of anxiety, but of course, I wait to hear someone say that the film is being lapped up by the audience and getting great reviews,” he laughs. “Race 3 has given me that boost, Salman especially because he believed in me and inspired me to transform myself even further. It is nice to be busy as I have been dying to be. I am enjoying every moment of my life because there is always some kind of activity going on,” he says, furthering, “I am saying transformation because I had stopped working out regularly because I didn’t feel like it (laughs out loud). There was no motivation and hence I didn’t have the mood for it. But now I am in an energetic mood and in a happy frame of mind.”

“But”, he continues, "Fitness was always there in our family. I started playing badminton when I was six-seven years old. We had a badminton court outside. I remember when I was in school, we used to get up at four-five am in the morning to play the sport before my dad went for his shoot. Those were such great times. I used to also play football and basketball for my school team.”

Also Read: Bobby Deol returns to thrillers with Race 3: From Gupt to Humraaz, a look at the actor's films in the genre

While Bobby debuted with the romantic film Barsaat in 1995 and did a couple of light-hearted romantic flicks like Kareeb and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, he is most well-known for thrillers like Gupt, Soldier, Ajnabee, Humraaz...all directed by director duo Abbas-Mustan who are known for their stylish, suspense, action films. Even his last outing, 2012 release Players, was in the thriller genre and was helmed by the director duo.

"I would love to work with Abbas-Mustan again because they are like family to me. Today they had called because it's their Eid, then they wanted to wish me for Race 3 and also because Yamla Pagla Deewana teaser is out," said the actor, who's probably one of the first stars to be known for his style, panache and swag. “The word swag wasn’t used for any star those days. I was lucky that I got to do some great thrillers. But it’s just that makers wanted to do only thrillers with me and I got stuck with that one image and genre. Though people liked me in my last release Poster Boys, they didn’t go to theatres to watch the film because they don’t want to see Deols in such films, they want to see us in larger than life, action, thrill, family drama. Soon after YPD 3 (Yamla Pagla Deewana) started and I started taking care of myself. And then Mamu (Bobby’s nickname for Salman) called me for Race 3 saying, ‘Shirt Utarega Kya?’” (laughs out loud).

“I signed Race 3 because it is a big film and it is the best way to be seen by millions of people with Salman leading the cast. Also, all my fans wanted to see me in a very stylised avatar, in a thriller kind of a film with good music. Everybody in Race 3 has been styled so well, all the actors in the unit were majorly into fitness. Most of the time we would be discussing workouts and everybody would spend lot of time in the gym,” said Bobby, who will be next seen in Sajid Khan’s fourth installment of the Housefull franchise with his Ajnabee co-star Akshay Kumar.

Also read: Bobby Deol on working with Salman Khan in Race 3: 'He is a selfless man who only wants to do things for people'

“I have already heard the story and my part, it is quite funny. I am ready to work with any maker who is interested in working with me, whether old or new generation. I enjoy doing both, action as well as comedy but at this point of time I would like to do more thriller and action films because I have done so many comedies in the last few years. I am looking forward to go back to do films I did, like Soldier, Bicchoo, Badal, Humraaz,” says Bobby, who now has a completely different approach towards life and career. When asked what will Race 3 do for him, he replies, “I don’t know what Race 3 will do for me, instead I would like to say that what I can do for myself and that is how I look at things now. I have to make things happen for myself,” says Bobby while sharing a piece from Salman’s story that has also motivated him to work hard and stay focused.

“One day, around the time Salman started his career, he was having his lunch on sets and the producer told him to hurry up because the shot was ready. But Salman told the producer to let him eat first because, 'after all we all work for food', but the producer disagreed with Salman saying, ‘No, only if you work that you will get your food’. So it happens to a lot of people that they lose track like for instance what happened to me, but how long do you take to realise, that matters. Salman realised it much early in his life, so when I hear his story I think about it. Now Salman is so focused, he just wants to work. He is also involved in helping so many people and that is why we love him so much,” signs off Bobby and gets back to his dance rehearsals.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 10:59 AM